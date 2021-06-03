W.How does the world imagine the scientist? In trivial literature he moves between genius and madness. From time to time you come across someone who corresponds to the popular image of the existentially crazy professor, also in reality or in the media. One such case is the Canadian psychologist Jordan B. Peterson, born in 1962 and a professor at the University of Toronto since 1998, whose personal blows of fate now add a new chapter to the myth that has arisen around him. The big reading tour, on which he presented his bestseller “12 Rules for Life” from 2018, drew hundreds of thousands into the halls. The viewer numbers on YouTube have long been in the millions. The follow-up volume, which appropriately bears the title “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life”, appeared later than announced, on March 2, 2021 at Penguin in New York and in German translation on May 10 at Münchner FinanzBuch Verlag, in which books by Thilo Sarrazin, Roger Scruton and Rainer Zitelmann have also appeared.

A drug addiction drove Peterson to various rehab clinics and finally into the arms of Russian doctors, who put him into an artificial coma. His wife’s cancer apparently plunged him into a benzodiazepine addiction, the treatment of which got out of hand. In autumn 2020, the family reported his recovery on various channels, yes, one is almost tempted to say: his resurrection. The fact that an experienced clinical psychologist like Peterson, who himself repeatedly advised to remove taboos from psychotropic drugs, slips away from dealing with anti-anxiety agents gives his existentialist aura new fodder: the eternal struggle between order and chaos, which he depicts in front of his predominantly male listeners, goes through body and soul to himself, it seems. The fact that the admirer of Solzhenitsyn and Dostoyevsky was saved in Russia of all places seems almost like the fulfillment of a prefiguration.