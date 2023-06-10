Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv. This was announced on Saturday, June 10, by the TV company CBC.

It is specified that Trudeau arrived in Ukraine together with his deputy, Finance Minister Christy Freeland. The trip to Ukraine was planned in secret from the media. The visit is associated with the beginning of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army.

Also according to the newspaper The Globe and MailTrudeau intends to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They are expected to discuss Ottawa’s support for Kyiv.

This is Trudeau’s second trip to Ukraine after the start of the Russian special operation in February 2022. The previous visit took place in May 2022.

Earlier, on April 11, it was reported that Canada would send a new military aid package to Kyiv. Trudeau specified that Canada would send 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and more than 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

On the same day, it became known that Canada expanded the sanctions list against Russia. It included 14 individuals from Russia and 34 organizations.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.