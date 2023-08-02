Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have unexpectedly announced their decision to separate after 18 years of marriage. Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, had been married since late May 2005 and have three children. “Sophie and I – both wrote on their respective Instagram profiles – want to share that after many important and difficult conversations, we have decided to separate. As always, we remain a family united by a deep love and respect for each other and for all that we have built and continue to build together.’ The message concludes: ‘For the sake of our children, we ask that you respect ours and their privacy. Thank you”. The prime minister’s staff said the two had signed a legal separation agreement. The couple married in 2005 and have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

The prime minister’s office later announced that the two signed a legal separation agreement and have taken all “legal and ethical steps related to their decision to separate, focused on the goal of raising their children in a safe environment”. oriented towards love and collaboration. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians will often see the family united”, concludes the note, announcing that next week “the family will go on vacation together”.