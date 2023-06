How did you feel about the content of this article?

Justin Trudeau announced a $500 million aid package for Ukraine to fight Russian forces. | Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk/EFE

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, announced this Saturday (10), during an unannounced visit to Kiev, a new package of military aid to Ukraine in addition to his country’s participation in training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

The new military aid package will be worth US$ 500 million (R$ 2.4 billion), detailed the portal “Ukrinform”, after Trudeau’s press conference in the Ukrainian capital with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Among the shipments are 299 AIM-7 air defense missiles, according to the source, who refers to a Canadian government statement that coincides with the visit.

Trudeau arrived in Kiev with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for an unannounced visit for security reasons.

This is the Canadian Prime Minister’s second trip since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to which Canada has given strong support, both economically and in terms of arms supply.

Canada is also involved in organizing a logistics and maintenance center in Poland for Leopard tanks supplied by Western Allies to Ukraine.

The Canadian delegation’s visit comes at a time when Zelensky is stepping up efforts to mitigate the effects of flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

The Canadian leader, for his part, is in charge of monitoring the management of the crisis caused by the hundreds of devastating forest fires that have broken out in his country in recent days.