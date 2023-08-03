In this summer of separations, after singers, actors and soccer players, it is the turn of the leaders. This Wednesday the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has announced that he is separating from his wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, after 18 years of marriage, 20 years of relationship and three children together. His office has confirmed that there is “a legal separation agreement”, but they are not talking, at the moment, about divorce.

Both Trudeau and Grégoire have made the separation public through separate statements in English and French on their social media profiles. “Hello everyone. Sophie and I want to share that after many important and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we will continue as a close-knit family with a deep love and respect for each other and for all that we have built and will continue to build,” Trudeau said. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect us and our privacy, thank you,” ends the brief text. One of the last occasions in which they were seen together in an official act was at the beginning of May in London, at the coronation of Carlos III, when they entered and left Westminster Abbey hand in hand.

More information

Trudeau, 51, who will be eight years in charge of Canada in November, and Grégoire, 48, met in childhood. They studied at the same school, in the Mount Royal neighborhood of Montreal, where she was in the class of his little brother, Michel, who died in an avalanche while skiing in 1998. Their paths parted when it came time to advance in their academic training; he first studied art and literature, and then began (without finishing) engineering and a master’s degree in geography and the environment, to finally follow in the footsteps of his father, Pierre Trudeau, former prime minister of his country, and fully enter the world about politic. Meanwhile, Grégoire began to study business, also following in the footsteps of her father, a banker, to make the leap into communication.

It was in 2003 when the two old acquaintances met again at a charity event to, a few months later, start dating. As she told in an interview in the media Women on the Fence, the crush was instantaneous: “On the first date he looked me in the eye and said: ‘I’ve been waiting for you 31 years. You are going to marry me. Let’s start a family.”

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire leave church after their wedding in Montreal, Canada, on May 28, 2008, in Trudeau’s father’s 1959 Mercedes. Christine Muschi (Reuters)

It seems that Trudeau was right. They became engaged in October 2004 and married in Montreal in May 2005. He continued to make headlines on his political path, and for years she kept her job, first as a cultural and health reporter, both on television and radio, and in her last work stage as one of the star faces of the entertainment television network CTV. In 2010 she left her job and focused on philanthropy, especially advocating for women and girls and also focused on eating disorders; she suffered from bulimia in her teens. The couple have three children, Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, nine. In May, this past Mother’s Day, Trudeau said of his wife that he was one of the “strongest, bravest and most fantastic” people he knew.

During Trudeau’s public career, Grégoire has maintained a discreet media profile and very focused on the social causes he defends. That inconspicuous image has been common in the wives of Canadian prime ministers, who receive no position or salary. With one exception: that of Trudeau’s mother, Margaret Sinclair, who was married to Pierre Elliott Trudeau from 1971 to 1977 (the divorce came in 1984) and with whom she had three children, Justin, Alexandre and the late Michel.

Margaret met Pierre when she was just 18 years old and he had already turned 47; she converted to Catholicism to marry him. The couple broke up with a huge media scandal. Margaret suffered from bipolar disorder and the children were left to look after Pierre, although they eventually reached an amicable custody agreement. As Justin Trudeau has recounted on occasion, his parents loved each other enormously, but their different ways of seeing life, with the president very focused on politics and duty, and above all the great age difference between them (Margaret was 29 years younger than Pierre) ended up separating them. Margaret, who had affairs with Jack Nicholson and Mick Jagger and converted to Buddhism, remarried a real estate developer and had two more children; Pierre also had another daughter.