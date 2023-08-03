Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating. The couple has that in one on Wednesday statement on Instagram announced. Trudeau, 51, and Grégoire Trudeau, 48, had been married for eighteen years. According to the pair, the decision to separate came after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

Trudeau says the two have separated, but does not speak of a divorce in his statement. In the statement, the couple asks for privacy for the sake of the well-being of their children, Xavier (15) Ella-Grace (14) and Hadrien (9). “We remain a close-knit family with deep love and respect for each other and for all that we have built and will continue to build.”

The couple got into a relationship in 2003, when Grégoire Trudeau was working as a television presenter. When Trudeau was first elected Prime Minister in 2015, Grégoire Trudeau had a prominent public profile. She was also known for her volunteer work around mental health, human rights and eating disorders, among others. Grégoire Trudeau regularly accompanied her husband on official trips, where she met international leaders and other dignitaries.

In recent years, the couple has been seen together in public less and less, although they attended the coronation of King Charles III together in May and received US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden in Canada in March.