Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was booed by Muslims at a mosque in Toronto. About it reports Telegram channel RT.

In the published footage, Trudeau, surrounded by a crowd, left the mosque amid shouts of “Shame!”, got into a car and drove away. One of the demonstrators asked the prime minister how many Palestinians would still have to die for the fire to stop.

In 2015, dozens of Palestinians threw shoes and eggs at the convoy of Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird, who was on an official visit to Ramallah to meet with his Palestinian counterpart Riyadh al-Maliki.