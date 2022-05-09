Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Ukrainian town of Irpin, devastated by fighting and occupied by the Russians in March, on Sunday, the mayor of the town announced.

“He came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horrors that the Russian occupiers have done to our city,” Oleksander Markushin posted on Telegram, illustrating his message with photos of Trudeau in the destroyed city. The Canadian premier’s visit had not been announced.

“The prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people,” his office said.

“We believe in the continuity of cooperation between our countries in the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities after our victory”, declared Markushin.

Located on the northwest outskirts of Kiev, Irpin was the scene of intense fighting between Russians and Ukrainians in the early days of the Russian invasion in February. The Russian army quickly took control of the city, which had a population of 60,000 before the war, and occupied it throughout March.

Kiev has since accused Russian forces of carrying out massacres there, as well as in the nearby town of Bucha – after dozens of bodies dressed in civilian clothes were found in these locations, occupied and later abandoned by the Russian army.

