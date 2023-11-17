Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Photo: EFE/EPA/Presidency of Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that China is an “authoritarian state” and “not a democracy”, however, he avoided calling the leader of the Asian communist country, Xi Jinping, a dictator, unlike what he did US President Joe Biden, who used the term to refer to Xi’s leadership on Wednesday (15).

Trudeau made these statements this Friday (17), at the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, held in San Francisco, USA. At a press conference, he stated that China is a country governed by a “single party” and that no one could consider it a democracy.

Asked by journalists why he didn’t follow Biden’s example and call Xi a dictator, Trudeau said he “didn’t want to get into a discussion of definitions” and that the important thing was to “recognize that the Chinese leader is not running a democracy.”

Trudeau also acknowledged that relations between Canada and China have been at a difficult point since 2018, when China arrested two Canadians in retaliation for the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada. Furthermore, he said that China tried to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections, according to Canadian intelligence services.

Despite the problems, Trudeau said Canada “will continue to seek ways to cooperate with China on issues of mutual interest,” such as “combating climate change.” He said Canada defends its “values ​​and human rights” but also “recognizes the importance of China on the world stage.” (With EFE Agency)