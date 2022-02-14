By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he would activate emergency powers rarely used in the country in an effort to end protests that have disrupted some border crossings with the United States and paralyzed parts of the country. from the capital.

“The lockdowns are hurting our economy and putting public safety at risk,” Trudeau told a news conference. “We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue.”

Frustration has been growing over what critics see as a permissive police approach to demonstrations in the border town of Windsor, Ontario, and in Ottawa, the nation’s capital, where the protests have entered their third week.

“Despite their best efforts, it is now clear that there are serious challenges within the purview of security forces to effectively enforce the law,” Trudeau said.

Protesters blocked the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade route to Detroit, for six days before police broke up the protest on Sunday.

The “Freedom Train” protests, started by Canadian truckers who oppose a Covid-19 vaccination or quarantine requirement for cross-border drivers, have drawn people who are against Trudeau’s policies on everything from pandemic restrictions to a tax. of carbon.

The Emergencies Act of 1988 allows the federal government to override provinces and authorize special temporary measures to ensure safety during national emergencies. The law was only used once in peacetime, in 1970, by Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Earlier on Monday, four provincial prime ministers — in Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan — said they opposed plans to invoke the act, saying it was unnecessary.

The Canadian Parliament will have to approve the use of the emergency measures within seven days, and it also has the power to revoke them.

