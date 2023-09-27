The Speaker of the Canadian Parliament Anthony Rota has said he will resign after the scandal following his invitation, on the occasion of President Voldoymyr Zelensky’s visit to Parliament, of a 98-year-old former Ukrainian soldier who fought with a Nazi SS unit. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform Parliament of my resignation as President of the House of Commons,” Rota said to Parliament, specifying that he will officially leave the post tomorrow. Rota explained that he regrets the decision to invite Yaroslav Hunka, 98, who served in the SS Galicia division, to the Ukrainian parliament. «Nazism – he added – caused pain to various people and communities, including Jewish communities in Canada and around the world, people who survived Nazi crimes in Poland and other countries. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Parliament’s tribute to Ukrainian-Canadian SS veteran embarrasses Trudeau

