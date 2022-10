How did you feel about this matter?

King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla: Replacement on the UK throne has sparked moves to cut ties with the crown | Photo: EFE/Alex Cruz

Canada’s parliament on Wednesday rejected a proposal by the Bloc Quebecois Party, a separatist party in the province of Quebec, for the US country to cut ties with the British monarchy.

“The recent monarch swap in England is an opportunity for Quebecers and Canadians to free themselves from a dilapidated monarchical bond,” said bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet before the request was rejected.

The measure would require changes to the Constitution of Canada, a charter that Quebec, a French colonization province, never formally approved.

The proposal had 44 votes in favor and 266 against in the House of Commons. In addition to the United Kingdom, the British monarch (Charles III, son of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September) is the head of state of 14 other countries, including Canada.

The replacement of the UK throne has sparked moves to sever ties with the crown, as in the Caribbean and Australia.