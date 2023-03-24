Canada’s Parliament on Thursday approved a motion calling on the government to create an independent commission of investigation into alleged Chinese interference in the country’s 2019 and 2021 general elections.

The approval of the motion, presented by the social-democratic New Democratic Party (NPD), came just hours after deputy Han Dong left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party after being accused of asking Beijing not to release two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities.

Hang Dong, who denied accusations made anonymously by Canadian intelligence sources to a news outlet, voted in favor of the motion tabled by the opposition.

The motion is not binding, and Trudeau has so far refused to set up the investigative committee – he has appointed a special rapporteur on interference who will decide whether it is necessary or not.

Opposition parties have pointed out that the appointment of the special rapporteur is not enough.

Passing the motion increases pressure on Trudeau, especially as the Liberal Party needs the NPD’s votes to stay in power.

Global News TV channel revealed that, according to Canadian intelligence sources, Han Dong asked the Chinese consul general in Toronto not to release Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, arrested in December 2018 in retaliation for their arrest in Canada. , by Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei.

Global News added that Han Dong had alleged to the Chinese consul that their release would benefit the Conservative Party of Canada, which is in opposition.

The allegations against Han Dong join other leaks from Canadian intelligence that accuse China of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections to favor candidates sympathetic to Beijing.

Opposition parties want to investigate whether the Canadian government received reports from the country’s secret services alleging Chinese interference and what it did with that information.

On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly denied that the government had an interest in prolonging Kovrig and Spavor’s detention and assured that their release was a government priority.

The two Canadians were released by Beijing in September 2021, at the same time as Meng Wanzhou was released.