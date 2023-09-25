Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has apologized for proposing a tribute to a Ukrainian immigrant who fought alongside the Nazis in the Second World War.

Yaroslav Hunka, 98 years old, was honored on Friday (22), during a session of Parliament attended by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, who traveled to North America during the week last. Both applauded the honoree.

Rota said at the time that Hunka is “a Ukrainian-Canadian World War II veteran who fought for Ukraine’s independence against the Russians.”

However, according to information from the France-Presse agency, friends from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization focused on the Holocaust based in the United States, then released a statement in which they recalled that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, “a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well documented.”

Other Jewish entities also criticized the tribute. “It is outrageous that Parliament would honor a former member of a Nazi unit in this way,” said Michael Mostyn, executive director of B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish human rights group, the New York Times reported.

Rota, a member of the Liberal Party, the same as Trudeau, said he “later became aware of more information” and apologized.

“This initiative was entirely mine. […] I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and around the world,” said the parliamentarian.

Trudeau’s office said it had no involvement in the case and that the initiative to pay tribute to Hunka came exclusively from the president of the Chamber.

“No prior notice was provided to the Prime Minister’s Office, nor to the Ukrainian delegation, regarding the invitation or recognition [a Hunka]”, he claimed. Zelensky has not yet commented on the matter.

Despite the Ukrainian president being Jewish, Russia cites the need to “denazify” Ukraine as one of the justifications for the invasion that began in February last year.

This Monday (25), Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov stated on Telegram that “such negligence [do Canadá] with memory is outrageous.”