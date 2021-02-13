A.n August 8, 1917, the painter Tom Thomson sat in his canoe and rowed out onto a lake in the Algonquin Park Nature Reserve in Ontario, Canoe Lake. A little later his boat was spotted floating in the water with the keel up. There was no trace of Thomson for eight days. Then his body was found in the lake with minor injuries that later fueled the rumor that he had fallen victim to a crime. It was hard to believe that Thomson, who was extremely experienced in the wild, who had worked as a fire watcher and guide and knew the area very well, simply had an accident. Perhaps because it sounds so unbelievable that a coincidence, possibly a carelessness on the water, suddenly destroyed one of the most promising painting careers in Canadian art history.

After all, Thomson had used the 39 years of his life with great diligence. He left around fifty executed oil paintings and around 400 oil sketches, many of which are now considered classics in his Canadian homeland and are omnipresent in reproductions – for example “The West Wind” (1916/1917), the flat image of a pine tree, which is unusual for its circumstances on the stony shore of a lake that seems to be seething, as well as in the torn cloud cover in the sky.



Canadian icon: Tom Thomson’s “The West Wind”

:



Image: Art Gallery of Ontario





The westerly wind, which causes both and is also visible in this picture, is pushed almost elegantly by the slender jaw, and this constellation, force of nature and supple resistance, is encountered in some pictures and sketches by Thomson, who as a canoeist knew how to exploit the forces of nature .

The exhibition “Magnetic North-Mythos Canada in Painting 1910-1940”, which is already hanging in full in Frankfurt’s Schirn, contains over thirty works by Thomson. It is actually part of the program accompanying the Canadian guest country appearance at the Frankfurt Book Fair, which had to be postponed this autumn due to Corona. The fact that the exhibition cannot be seen for the time being due to the epidemic – individual exhibits and an accompanying program can only be experienced virtually so far – shows once again the loss of cultural experience that the situation is causing us, and how much of the planned interplay has thus come to nothing. Because the myth that the exhibition curated by Martina Weinhart is supposed to present and at the same time deconstruct, namely – to put it simply – that of the wild, deserted land that the European immigrants had taken possession of as if there were no indigenous peoples there Myth is now being deconstructed in the same way in books for young readers and adults, which, supported by the host country’s well-equipped translation funding program, were published in German in 2020 (FAZ of October 10, 2020) and will continue to appear.