A Kansas City Southern Railway Company freight train in Toluca, Mexico, on October 1, 2018. Edgard Garrido / Reuters

Canadian Pacific, one of Canada’s rail symbols, will take control of the American firm Kansas City Southern. The announcement, released this Sunday, will lead to the first network that will link Canada, the United States and Mexico with about 32,000 kilometers of roads. “This transaction will transform North America, generating significant positive impacts for our employees, customers, communities and shareholders,” said Keith Creel, president and CEO of Canadian Pacific (CP), in a statement.

CP has an extensive system of rail arteries in Canada and several states in the neighboring country. The purchase of Kansas City Southern (KCS) will allow you to gain access to a valuable network in the American Midwest that reaches ports in the Gulf of Mexico. It will also establish a connection with Mexican roads. Creel commented that this move “will create the first railroad between the United States, Mexico and Canada” and that it will unite two companies “that have deeply focused on providing quality service to their customers to unlock the full potential of their networks.” Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, president of KCS, said: “The cultures of our companies are aligned and rooted in the highest standards of safety, service and performance.”

The merger agreement, where CP will acquire Kansas City Southern, will be around 29,000 million dollars, including about 3,800 million of debt that the US company carries. The Canadian will pay $ 275 for each KCS title, a 23% bonus compared to the price of last Friday the 19th ($ 224.16). It is the largest operation for a Canadian company in the neighboring country in the last four years. In 2017, energy firm Enbridge bought Spectra Energy for $ 28 billion.

The new railway entity will be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City and will be based in Calgary (Alberta province), where the Canadian Pacific headquarters is located. KCS headquarters will become the nascent firm’s US headquarters, while Mexican operations will be directed from Mexico City and Monterrey. Keith Creel will become CEO and four KCS directors will serve on the Canadian Pacific Kansas City board of directors. The company will have about 20,000 employees and will generate about $ 8.7 billion in annual revenue. The transaction, approved by the boards of both companies, awaits the approval of the United States Land Transportation Commission.

Keith Creel stressed that this movement comes at a crucial moment for the region, since the new North American trade framework (T-MEC for its acronym in Spanish) makes “the efficient integration of the continent’s supply chains more important than ever. ”. The T-MEC entered into force on July 1, 2020. Joe Biden, president of the United States since last January 20, has held telephone meetings with his counterparts in Mexico and Canada where trade-related issues have been addressed. The leaders of CP and KCS also expressed that the new company seeks to reduce its environmental impact by increasing the shipment by rail of cargo transported by truck.

Canadian Pacific was born in 1881 for the construction of the rail route that would cross Canada from east to west. For its part, Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 to offer transportation services in and around this American city. If all goes according to what is stipulated in the roadmap, the merger of these companies will have a significant impact on the rail map of commercial transportation in North America.

