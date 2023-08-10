Guitarist, singer and songwriter Robbie Robertson, best known as a member of Canadian-American group The Band and later creator of several Martin Scorsese film soundtracks, has passed away. He died in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the age of 80, his management has reported to US media.

Robertson began his career at a young age by joining rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins’ backing band in the late 1950s. The Band initially emerged in the mid-1960s as a backing band for Bob Dylan.

Later the group grew into a much appreciated band with classics like The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down and The Weight. The latter has been a fixed value in the NPO Radio 2 Top 2000 since the beginning. In 1976 The Band said goodbye with The Last Waltz, a grand farewell concert that was turned into an album and a film. The show featured many celebrity guest appearances. The movie was directed by Martin Scorsese.

Robertson also scored a solo hit: in 1988 Somewhere Down the Crazy River a top 10 hit in the Netherlands.

Robertson worked more often with Scorsese after the end of The Band. For different movies, such as Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishmanhe made the soundtrack. Killers of the Flower Moonwhich came out earlier this year, was Robertson’s last film.

