The Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot, one of the legends of folk of the country, died this Monday at the age of 84 in a Toronto hospital, according to his representative. In April, the singer-songwriter canceled the concerts he had planned for this year due to health problems, although he did not provide details about his situation. Artists like Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Barbra Streisand, Eric Clapton, Olivia Newton-John or Jerry Lee Lewis were the interpreters of some of the more than 500 songs he wrote.

In Canada, Lightfoot is considered one of the artists who best embodied the essence of the country in his songs, from its climate to its landscape, passing through its inhabitants. Following news of his death, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canada “has lost one of its greatest singer-songwriters.”

“Gordon Lightfoot captured the spirit of our country in his music, helping to shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations and may his legacy live on forever,” Trudeau added.

Lightfoot released their first album, Lightfoot!, in 1966 after working in the United States and the United Kingdom and gaining a reputation as a songwriter. The album, which earned him recognition in both Canada and the United States, contains some of his most popular songs, such as For Lovin’ Me and early morning rain, which was performed by Presley and Dylan, among others. Dylan, who has been a friend of the Canadian artist for nearly 60 years, went so far as to say of Lightfoot: “Every time I hear a song by him, it’s like I wish it would last forever.”

