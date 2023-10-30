Today the world of cosplay is quite large, with people who make a living from playing their favorite characters, but keeping in mind that they are the ones who make their own costumes as well as the required makeup preparation. And yes, all kinds of invented entities are taken as a reference, whether from comics, anime, movies, animated series and of course, video games cannot be missing.

It has recently taken on something of a renaissance for the franchise. Street Fighter and not only because its sixth game was released this year, but because the characters are so iconic that they have placed themselves in the hearts of generations. That brings us to the cosplayer known as @rolyatwho has made his own interpretation of a classic figure from the saga, and as you may have seen, it is about Chun-Li.

Here you can see the photos:

It is worth mentioning that the girl from Canada has an entire Cosplay portfolio under her shoulders with more anime characters and productions that have become fashionable in the pop culture market. In fact, for those who become her fans, there is the option to support her work through the Crowfounding pages, all so that she can continue making high-quality costumes.

Remember that Chun-Li is one of the characters available in Street Fighter 6.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: This type of business is already profitable for many people in the world, since there will always be enthusiastic people who love the art of recreating characters. So, fans will not be lacking to support projects.