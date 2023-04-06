Momo Yaoyoruzu must be one of the sexiest characters in My Hero AcademiaAnd we already know what that means. The character was going to be a perfect target for the cosplay community.

The Canadian model, holly wolf She is one of those who decided to bring this character into real life, capable of creating objects out of nothing using the fat of her body.

Dressed in her distinctive red suit with the plunging neckline, this is the representation of Wolf of yaoyoruzuthe rich girl from UA who, despite her social position, does not discriminate or put down her classmates.

My Hero Academia It has just concluded its sixth season and the animation studio dedicated to its manga-to-anime adaptation is already working on the seventh season, which is said to conclude with the story of midoriya, All Might and his friends. You can enjoy all the seasons of this anime for crunchyroll.

