The Canadian company First Quantum Minerals opened a “voluntary retirement” plan for workers at its copper mine in the Panamanian Caribbean, after the concession contract was declared “unconstitutional,” the company reported on Monday.

The approval of the mining contract by Congress on October 20 sparked protests that semi-paralyzed Panama for more than a month. lThe mobilizations ended last Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruling that declared it “unconstitutional.”

The mining company “has signed an agreement with the majority union, UTRAMIPA, to open a special voluntary retirement program for those employees who wish to request it. This mutual agreement includes the payment of the money that is legally owed to them,” First Quantum said in a statement. .

“The voluntary program will not be offered to all employees,” the mining company clarified, since “some of the jobs will still be necessary for the care and conservation phase (non-operational) of the mine.”

The company asked the Panamanian Ministry of Labor on Thursday to suspend the contracts of its 7,000 employees to stop paying salaries. after suspending mine operations, but has not received a response.

Protest in front of the Supreme Court of Justice against the government contract with the Canadian mining company First Quantum. See also Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, announces his retirement

In addition, First Quantum initiated an international arbitration process to “protect its rights” under the Panama-Canada Free Trade Agreement. If the Central American country loses the arbitration, it risks having to pay multimillion-dollar compensation.

Since 2019, the largest open-pit copper mine in Central America has been producing about 300,000 tons of copper concentrate annually. which represented 75% of Panamanian exports and 5% of the country’s GDP. In addition to its 7,000 direct workers, it had 33,000 indirect workers.



However, environmentalists, who called for protests and filed “unconstitutionality” appeals, stated that it severely damaged the environment and that “Panama is worth more without mining.”

The company reiterated this Monday its call to “open a dialogue” with the government about the future of its workers and define a “roadmap” for the closure of the mine.

“Until there is a roadmap clearly established by the Government, it will not be possible to determine how many employees will finally be able to continue working in the company in care and conservation tasks (non-operational), a key factor to avoid future environmental disasters,” he said.

AFP