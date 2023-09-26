The speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota, announced this Tuesday (26) that he will leave command of the house, following the scandal surrounding the tribute to a former Nazi, proposed by the parliamentarian.

According to Canadian public broadcaster CBC, Rota’s resignation will take effect at the end of the session on Wednesday (27).

“This Chamber is above any of us. Therefore, I must resign as president,” Rota said on Tuesday.

“I reiterate my deep regret for my mistake in honoring an individual in the Chamber,” said the parliamentarian, who said that his attitude “caused pain to individuals and communities”, including Jews, Poles and “other survivors of Nazi atrocities”.

Previously, Rota had already apologized for proposing a tribute to a Ukrainian immigrant who fought alongside the Nazis in World War II.

Yaroslav Hunka, 98 years old, was honored on Friday (22), during a session of Parliament attended by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, who traveled to North America during the week last. Both applauded the honoree.

Rota said at the time that Hunka is “a Ukrainian-Canadian World War II veteran who fought for Ukraine’s independence against the Russians.” However, Hunka served in the 14th SS Waffen Grenadier Division, a Nazi unit involved in the Holocaust.

Rota, a member of the Liberal Party, the same as Trudeau, said he “later became aware of more information” and apologized.

“This initiative was entirely mine. […] I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and around the world,” said the parliamentarian.