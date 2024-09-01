Comtois said there was no negativity in Canada over his decision to play in the KHL

Canadian newcomer to Moscow Dynamo Maxim Comtois told how his compatriots reacted to his decision to play in the Continental Hockey League (KHL). This is reported by TASS.

There was no negativity, he said. “But even if there was, I don’t always care what other people say. It’s my life. And it’s entirely my decision, I decided that this is the best option for me at this point in time,” Comtois said.

The Canadian added that before moving to Russia, he consulted with his compatriot from Traktor, Zach Fucale. “We talked about playing in the KHL, the level of the league, the organization and life in Russia,” the forward noted.

Dynamo announced the signing of a contract with Comtois on July 18. The agreement is for one year. The 25-year-old forward is a world champion with the Canadian national team.