Alonso: “Lewis pushed the whole game, I was never able to relax.” Hamilton: “It was a great weekend for us, we are slowly recovering”

Alexander Follis

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Canadian GP, ​​ahead of Alonso and Hamilton across the finish line. For the Dutchman it is the 41st victory and thus reaches Ayrton Senna in the all-time rankings, while Red Bull conquers the hundredth victory in its history. Here are the words of the riders who took the podium.

Verstappen — “It wasn’t a linear race, the tires weren’t in the ideal temperature window and we were sliding a bit. But winning the 100th GP for the team is something incredible,” said the Dutchman. “I never expected to reach these numbers on a personal level,” he added.

Alonso — "We hoped we could be closer to Red Bull, but we lost a position at the start and it was a battle with Mercedes. Lewis pushed the whole race, I was never able to relax. At the start I had more pace, at the end the end of him. It was 70 qualifying laps," said Fernando Alonso, second.

Hamilton — “It’s been a great weekend for us, we’re slowly recovering. Aston Martin has gained with its updates, but we’ll bring more soon. We knew this wasn’t going to be our best circuit because we’re struggling in the slow corners. We need to get more rear load, but we’ll get there. It’s an honor to be on the podium with two world champions,” said Lewis Hamilton.