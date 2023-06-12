Pirelli’s choices

For the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, the compounds chosen are C3 as P Zero White hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow medium and C5 as P Zero Red soft. The Gilles Villeneuve circuit is a 4.361 km semi-permanent track built on the artificial island of Notre Dame, in the center of the estuary of the St. Lawrence River, in the city of Montreal. The rink is usually available to Montrealers and tourists, who use it for biking, rollerblading, and walking.

The first edition of the Canadian Grand Prix held on this track dates back to 1978 with the success of Gilles Villeneuve. The track was named in memory of the Canadian driver a few weeks after his tragic death in 1982. The track, made up of six left-hand corners and eight right-hand corners, will be raced 70 times. Although there are also three straights, one of which is very long, the average speed is relatively low, due to the frequent changes of direction due to the very close curves which require constant braking.

The softer compound is usually only used in qualifying, as seen last year when only the Medium and Hard were used in the race. The strategy preferred by the majority of drivers was the two-stop one, but the single stop also had its admirers, choosing to drive a very long initial stint with the Hard, especially by those who started from the rear. The average time lost for a pitstop last year was just 18.5 seconds despite the more than 400 meters of pitlane. In fact, to stop in the pits, the drivers cut the last chicane and skipped the first corner, given that the pit-exit is already in turn 2.

Mario Isola (Pirelli Motorsport Director)

“The Canadian Grand Prix is ​​traditionally one of the most spectacular races on the calendar, full of episodes and surprises thanks to a track that offers good overtaking opportunities and does not forgive mistakes. As often happens for this type of track, we decided to make the three softest compounds in the range available to the teams, namely the C3, the C4 and the C5, thus confirming last season’s choice. Of the three, it is likely to expect that the use of the C5 will be concentrated in qualifying while C4 and C3 will be privileged for the race. The asphalt is quite smooth and, being a semi-permanent street circuit which is very rarely used for motor racing, it is subject to a very marked evolution in terms of grip over the weekend. On a cornerless track at high speed, the determining factors are traction out of slow corners, stability under braking and agility when changing direction. Another important element to take into consideration is the weather conditionswhich can change quickly: not only in terms of dry or wet track but also in terms of temperature fluctuations, just remember the 2022 edition when in qualifying the asphalt temperature was 17 °C while in the race it reached 40 °C”.