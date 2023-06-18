Max Verstappen fights this afternoon at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Canada) for his sixth victory of the championship, followed by a hungry Fernando Alonso, who started from second position and is looking for his 33rd victory. to their rivals. Hamilton overtook Fernando as soon as he started, although the Spaniard restored his position on the track. Russell, meanwhile, has fallen to the bottom of the grid after touching the wall. The chaotic qualifying session on Saturday in the wet has left a broken grid: Sainz, after a penalty, started from 11th place, while his teammate, Charles Leclerc, started just ahead of him in tenth position. Both have managed to climb up to sixth and fifth place, respectively. The Dutch Red Bull driver remains unbeatable this season, with 170 points in the championship, ahead of his teammate, Mexican Checo Pérez, by 53, and Fernando Alonso by 71. When the traffic lights are off, the chance of rain is 20%, so anything can happen in Montreal.

new posts | Lap 32 | pit entry: Guanyu Zhou has entered the pits. | Lap 33 | Lap 33 of the race. Alonso is falling far behind Verstappen, but he is moving away from Hamilton. Leclerc and Sainz continue in fourth and fifth position ahead of Pérez, who smells blood. Russell moves a few places behind and is 16th. | Lap 32 | pit entry: N. Hulkenberg has entered the pits. | Lap 31 | Ferrari’s stoppage strategy is going to be important. It has to be falling. | Lap 31 | Change track conditions: The asphalt is dry and in perfect condition. | Lap 31 | career incidence: It’s been a while without anything happening. The race is stabilized. | Lap 30 | Overtaking: Alexander Albon overtakes Kevin Magnussen and reaches 11th place. | Lap 30 | Another step through the finish line with more and more separation on the podium positions while Leclerc and Sainz remain behind. There is no way they can hold position with Perez. See also Audi S8 2022 driving test and video | Lap 29 | Stroll made a stop and is now last. Russell continues to pull behind Gasly, but remains in 18th position. | Lap 28 | pit entry: Lance Stroll has entered the pits. | Lap 28 | There is no color between Aston Martin and Mercedes. Much faster Alonso than Hamilton. Almost three tenths per lap he takes from the Briton. | Lap 27 | Fernando Alonso tries to leave Lewis Hamilton behind. | Lap 27 | career incidence: Max Verstappen dominates the race. | Lap 26 | Ferrari does not let Carlos attack Leclerc. The Monegasque is increasingly far from Hamilton. Team view with heavily used media. | Lap 25 | Fernando Alonso pressed and left Hamilton out of the DRS zone. We’ll see if he can handle it. Verstappen, just over 3 seconds behind the Asturian. | Lap 24 | There will be no penalty for Hamilton for the unsafe release! The combat will be fully on the track. | Lap 24 | Carlos Sainz claims to see if they allow him to attack his partner. It seems that he is slowing you down. See also Javier Milei, the libertarian candidate riding Argentina's rising tide of discontent | Lap 23 | Overtaking: F. Alonso overtakes Lewis Hamilton and reaches 2nd place. | Lap 23 | Now it is Hamilton who will have the DRS! We will see how Fernando defends himself. | Lap 23 | ALONSO PASSES HAMILTON AT THE FORK BEFORE THE FINISH! See full direct

