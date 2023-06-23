The Ukrainian conflict will eventually be resolved through negotiations, but at the moment, Kyiv needs to launch a counteroffensive to strengthen its position during the dialogue. This was announced on Thursday, June 22, by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in an interview with the TV channel CTV News.

Ultimately, everything will be resolved through diplomacy, but for now, “Canada’s support for the country (Ukraine. – Ed.) will continue in the long term to help prevent conflict in the future,” she said.

“We must be sure that Ukraine has a strong position at the negotiating table <...> therefore we support the counteroffensive (APU. – Ed.),” Joly stressed.

The Canadian Foreign Minister also noted the need to provide Kyiv with “long-term security guarantees.” No specific examples of guarantees were given.

Earlier in the day, the German newspaper Bild reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces did not leave a chance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to implement a successful counteroffensive. The obvious problems of the Ukrainian offensive are the lack of air defense, the absence of its own aviation and some types of weapons, the German newspaper notes.

CNN, citing two Western officials and a senior U.S. military official, said Ukraine’s counteroffensive fell short of Western expectations. According to one of them, the counteroffensive “does not live up to expectations in any of the directions.”

Also, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the collective West continues to put pressure on Kyiv to fight to the last soldier.

In addition, on June 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been trying to conduct an offensive for 16 days, but by now they have reduced its pace. According to him, the Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses.

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the progress of the counteroffensive fell short of initial expectations. He explained the “slow advance” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the fact that some of the routes were mined.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.