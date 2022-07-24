Ottawa confirms death of Canadian mercenary in Ukraine

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of a mercenary in Ukraine. Writes about it TASS.

It is known that as a result of hostilities, a group of hired soldiers who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was destroyed. It is specified that it included citizens of the United States, Canada and Sweden.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine. The consular staff maintain contact with the family and provide consular assistance,” the ministry said.

On July 23, it became known about the death of the Polish fighter of mixed martial arts (MMA) Tomasz Walentek in Ukraine. It is specified that the man took part in the hostilities on the side of the Kyiv regime as a mercenary.