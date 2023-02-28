Nick Bontis is no longer president of the Football Association of Canada. The 53-year-old driver leaves after persistent criticism.

Canada women’s national team players have long been dissatisfied because of budget cuts, back payments and unequal treatment compared to the men’s national team. In the SheBelieves Cup, the Olympic champion recently competed under protest, captain Christine Sinclair said.

In the game against the United States, the players wore purple shirts with the text ‘enough is enough’ while playing the national anthems.

The men’s team was also not pleased with the policy of Bontis and the Canadian federation. Six months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the team did not show up for an exhibition match against Panama. The football players demand more professionalism and want higher bonuses.

"I recognize that change is needed," Bontis said in a statement. He himself says he is very much in favor of equalizing the conditions for female players compared to men. "Unfortunately I will no longer lead the association if this happens."