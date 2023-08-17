Canadian fires | A fire almost destroyed a village in the Northwest Territories, the capital is being evacuated

There are currently more than 1,000 forest fires burning across Canada. Fires in the Northwest Territories are considered exceptionally fierce.

in Canada The city of Yellowknife’s 20,000 residents were ordered to evacuate from the worsening wildfires.

The news agency AFP and the Canadian tell about it, among others Global News channel.

“Unfortunately, our wildfire situation has taken a turn for the worse, with the fire burning west of Yellowknife now posing a real threat to the city,” Northwest Territories Environment Minister Shane Thompson said at a news conference.

Residents must leave by noon on Friday, the Minister of the Environment said.

Yellowknife is the capital of the Northwest Territories.

Wildfire it was late Wednesday local time about 15 kilometers from Yellowknife.

Yellowknife declared a state of emergency earlier this week, which was soon extended to the entire Northwest Territories. The fire has already almost destroyed the village of Enterprise near the southern shore of Lake Iso Orjajärvi.

Enterprise administrative representative Blair Porter said that 80 percent of the village has been destroyed, but luckily all the people were saved.

“There has never been a wildfire situation like this in the Northwest Territories,” a representative of the fire reporting center Mike Westwick said according to Global News.

“This year, the fires are happening near population centers, and that is causing a significant burden on people.”

The fire uprooted the trees of the forest near the village of Enterprise. The picture is from Tuesday.

Evacuation means that with the emptying of Yellowknife, half of the area’s population will leave their residential areas.

Since many roads are covered in flames, the Canadian military has been flying residents of small towns away since Monday.

The fires have been aggravated by strong wind, and according to the wildfire authority, thick smoke has prevented extinguishing efforts.

Fires have spread to different parts of Canada during the current wildfire season with considerable intensity. About 170,000 people have had to flee their homes.

In total, the flames have burned a record 13.5 million hectares of land, nearly double the previous record of 7.3 million hectares.

Four people have died in Canada’s wildfires this year.

People fled Yellowknife along the only highway out of town on Wednesday.