Mexico City.- Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s main supporter, will attend Claudia Sheinbaum’s inauguration as President on October 1.

“This is a gesture that Canada is granting to the first female president in the history of Mexico and North America,” the office of the President-elect said.

In a statement, Sheinbaum thanked Freeland, also the Canadian Minister of Finance, for her confirmation, calling her “the highest-ranking woman in the Government of Canada.” “The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has appointed the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mrs. Chrystia Freeland, to attend the Federal Executive Power Transfer Ceremony on October 1, 2024 as the representative of the Canadian Government for said ceremony and the official activities surrounding it,” she said.

The minister, the first woman to hold the second most important position in the Government of Canada, will join the 16 leaders from around the world who have confirmed that they will travel to Mexico to take over from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden, has also announced her attendance. Among the presidents who will attend are Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil; Luis Alberto Arce of Bolivia; Gabriel Boric of Chile; Gustavo Petro of Colombia; Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba; Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala; Xiomara Castro of Honduras; and Santiago Peña of Paraguay. In addition, representatives from 106 countries in total and 22 international organizations will attend.