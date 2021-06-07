In the Canadian city of London, a man deliberately flew into a Muslim family in a car, the attack killed four people, including a teenager. Another child was injured, reports June 7 Reuters…

According to law enforcement officials, a 74-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl died after being hospitalized. At the same time, a nine-year-old boy survived, he is in the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, deliberate act motivated by hatred. The victims are believed to have been targeted because they were Muslim, ”local police superintendent Paul Waite told reporters.

A 20-year-old local resident Nathaniel Veltman was detained on suspicion of an attack. According to eyewitnesses, he turned off the road, drove to the side of the road, hit the family, and then fled the scene at high speed.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The trial in his case will take place on Thursday, June 10.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences over the tragedy, as well as words of support for Muslims.

“For the Muslim community in London and Muslims across the country, please know that we are with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hatred is insidious and despicable – and it must be stopped, ”he wrote in Twitter…

In November 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Muslims in the West are discriminated against, so it is necessary to equate Islamophobia with anti-Semitism.