The Canadian group of convenience stores Couche-Tard is negotiating with the French distribution giant Carrefour a possible “friendly agreement” to combine both companies, as confirmed by both companies on Wednesday, although they acknowledge that it is not yet known whether these talks will lead to a transaction.

Carrefour assures that they are having “very preliminary” discussions about a “combination” of their businesses, while the Canadian group underlines the “friendly” nature of a potential transaction, the terms of which have not yet begun to be discussed, they are “exploratory” contacts. , they assure.

The Couche-Tard group is made up of a network of 14,200 convenience stores (those of less than 500 m2 and that open at least 18 hours a day, especially located in city centers) and some gas stations, so the The acquisition of Carrefour would diversify its business with the incorporation of the much larger Carrefour supermarkets, in addition to boosting the presence of Canadians in Europe and Latin America, Carrefour’s main markets.

It has 12,300 stores and some 320,000 workers in 30 countries. Its market value is around 14,000 million euros, half that of the Canadian group. Whose market capitalization is around 29,600 million euros.

An unknown giant



Although for most Spaniards the Couche-Tard group is unknown, it has a network of more than 14,200 establishments around the world, especially in the United States, where it has more than 100,000 employees, but also 2,700 in Europe, in its mostly in the Scandinavian countries and Poland, with 22,000 workers. It also has 2,200 stores in 15 other countries operated through licensing agreements with the Circle K brand.

In the last fiscal year, it had a turnover of about 35,000 million euros with an approximate profit of 1,500 million. For its part, Carrefour has lost ground in recent years due to the arrival of new competitors on the market. In 2019 it had a turnover of 80,700 million, but profits of 1,100 million.

The bulk of the Canadian company’s turnover is generated in the United States, a percentage that reaches 75% in convenience stores, where it sells tobacco, beer, wine, other beverages, food items and snacks.