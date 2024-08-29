The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), Pierre Poilievre, called on Thursday (29) on the other two main opposition groups to stop supporting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party and to call for early elections.

At a news conference, Poilievre called on the social-democratic New Democratic Party (NPD) and the pro-sovereignty Bloc Québécois (BQ) to stop supporting Trudeau, who has been in the minority in Parliament since the September 2021 election.

Polievre criticized the policies of Trudeau’s government, which he accused of “destroying” the “best migration system in the world,” causing “the worst inflation in decades,” doubling the national debt and causing “a 50 percent increase in violent crime and a 120 percent increase in gun crime.”

The NPD responded to the request by stressing that although they could vote against the government at any time and bring about its downfall, the Social Democrats’ policies are completely opposite to those of the Conservative Party.

The next general election is scheduled for October 2025.

In 2021, the Liberal Party obtained 160 seats, ten short of what was needed for an absolute majority in the Lower House of Parliament. The Conservatives won 119 seats, while the BQ won 32.

After the election, the Liberals struck a deal with the NDP, which gained 25 seats, to ensure the government’s survival.

Polls indicate that the Conservatives would win the election if it were held now.

A Leger poll released Thursday, conducted between August 16 and 18 and interviewing 1,602 Canadians, shows the Conservative Party 18 points ahead of the Liberal Party in voting intentions.

The poll indicates that 43 per cent of voters would support the Conservatives, while 25 per cent would support Trudeau’s Liberal Party. On the other hand, the NDP would get 15 per cent of the vote, five points less than a month ago.

