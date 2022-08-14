Kunlun coach Greg Ireland says he didn’t feel pressure to work in Russia

The head coach of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Kunlun Red Star club Greg Ireland named the factor that influenced his decision to work in Russia. His words lead “Championship.com”.

The Canadian specialist said that he did not feel pressure because of his work in Russia, adding that he spoke with representatives of the Russian hockey business. “And I prefer to believe them, and not what bloggers and journalists say and write. I came to Russia with pleasure, and it’s really comfortable for me to work, stay and live here,” Ireland emphasized.

Ireland has worked in Switzerland, Germany, and with teams in the American Hockey League. At the moment, he combines the post of head coach of Kunlun and the Italian national team.

On August 13, Avangard Omsk general manager Alexei Volkov said that the team’s American hockey player Alex Broadhurst was denied the purchase of skates because of his work in Russia. He stressed that the contract with Avangard was the reason.