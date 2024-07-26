Canada Women’s Soccer Coach Priestman Banned From Olympics Over Espionage

Canada’s women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman has been suspended from the Olympics over spying allegations, the Canadian Olympic Committee reported on website organizations.

“Over the last 24 hours, we have received further information regarding the previous use of drones against opponents in the run-up to the Paris Olympic Games,” the statement said. Andy Spence will serve as interim head coach until the end of the Games.

On July 24, the New Zealand Olympic Committee filed a complaint about drones being spotted over the team’s training base and called for an investigation. The following day, Canada beat New Zealand 2-1. Priestman and two members of her staff, who had been expelled home because of the incident, missed the game.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics will take place in Paris on July 26. The competition will end on August 11.