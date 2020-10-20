The building material of the same name was mined for years in the Canadian city of Asbestos. Today it is considered harmful to health. Because the name of the city also damaged the economy, the citizens decided to rename it.

D.he Canadian place Asbestos (German: Asbestos) is to be renamed after a referendum of its population in Val-des-Sources (German: Valley of the sources). A little more than half of the participants in the survey in the town in the province of Quebec decided on the new name, as Mayor Hugues Grimard announced on Tuesday night via Facebook.

Previously, councilors of the city had initiated the process of finding a name and created a list of six alternatives. In their opinion, the name meant that no investors could be found for the place and it was therefore detrimental to the economy.

A total of three polls took place in the last few months, according to which the name with the fewest votes was selected, as reported by Canadian media. In the third and final poll with the final four proposals, Val-des-Sources prevailed against Trois-Lacs, Larochelle and Jeffrey-sur-le-Lac.

The town, around 170 kilometers east of Montreal, with a population of around 7,000 today, was originally named after the minerals that have been mined there since the late 19th century. For decades, a large part of the asbestos processed in the world was produced here, which is now banned in many countries because of its health hazards. The mine was closed in 2011 – since then the city has been economically troubled.