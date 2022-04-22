Mexico.- Canadian businessmen are concerned that the Mexican government seeks to nationalize other minerals in addition to lithium with the reform of the Mining Law, warned the president of the Mining Committee of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico (CanCham), Armando Ortega.

For the representative of Canadian businessmen, the changes to the Mining Law approved by the Legislative Branch and published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) are ambiguous, as they can refer to both the lithium like others minerals considered strategic.

In this sense, the president of the CanCham warned the newspaper The Universal that the Canadian businessmen of the mining sector They fear that in the future the Mexican government will seek to do the same with other minerals, such as zinc, copper, among others.

In addition, he stressed that the measure is practically a expropriation for those who already have mining concessions to exploit lithium, since its exploration, exploitation and administration is reserved to the Mexican State.

“It is not only that the State has reserved itself, without any authorized reservation in a free trade agreement, not even in the Mexican Constitution, but the law speaks that in the future the federal government may determine other minerals as strategic“, expressed Armando Ortega.

The business leader questioned where the legal certainty about the other minerals lies, as he recalled that in the electricity reform there was talk of “strategic minerals linked to the energy transition”, but in the reform of the Mining Law there is a lot of ambiguity about what would be a strategic ore.

“So where is the legal certainty, what other minerals? (…) Here they left it as big as a strategic mineral that the government decides, all of that is very unfortunate,” he lamented.

He pointed out that the uncertainty about what will happen to the current mining concessions will lead to constitutional protections and controversies promoted by political parties, as well as lawsuits for breach of trade treaties and agreements.

Ortega highlighted that in the document of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA) the exclusive use of lithium for the Mexican government was never mentioned, nor does it appear in the treaty with Europe or the Comprehensive and Progressive Treaty of Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Businessmen in Canada are also concerned about reserving the lithium value chain for the state, as this means that the private sector will not even be able to handle lithium batteries.

On the creation of a state company to manage Mexican lithium, which could bear the name of “AMLITIUM” either “LITIOMEX“, the president of Mining Committee of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico He foresaw that it will be difficult for a “public company to produce lithium”, since it is difficult to extract it and the agency will not receive sufficient resources.

In that sense, he considered that the State company will practically be born dead, based on what was indicated by the Ministry of Finance in the letter sent to the Canadian mining sector.

“Basically it will be born without a budgetSo, let’s say, it’s a bit like the birth of a dead decentralized body, because how is it going to operate if it’s going to have practically no budget?” Ortega questioned.