Canadian Forces bomber Chelsea Cogswell is accused of trafficking drugs and poisonous substances for serving cannabis muffins to an artillery unit during a live-fire exercise. It is reported by the CTV News portal.

The soldier was charged with 18 charges, including eight counts of using a poisonous substance, nine counts of violation of order and discipline, and one count of misconduct. The soldiers of the artillery unit were unaware of the psychedelic composition of the cupcakes that Cogswell treated them when she was on duty in the cafeteria.

Court documents speak of a sudden onset of paranoia, fatigue, dehydration, and confusion among soldiers who sampled the treats. “Several injured soldiers were unable to properly conduct training on the safe handling of weapons and explosives,” the court record says.

Cogswell has served in the regular forces since June 2011 and remains in the military to this day, according to a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.

This is the first time a Canadian military has ever been charged of this kind. The military tribunal is scheduled to begin in August in New Brunswick.