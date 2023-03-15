Three large Canadian banks began to poach customers of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank

Large Canadian banks began to poach clients of the bankrupt American Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), informs The Globe and Mail citing sources.

Three lenders Bank of Monreal (BMO), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBS) have issued appeals to companies that previously worked with SVB and are now looking for a new partner. RBC and CIBS have promised pre-approved deposits and term loans, as well as investment accounts, to firms hit by the California bank closure. The BMO unveiled a toolkit for venture capital firms and technology companies and said it was larger and safer than US financial institutions.

SVB clients are already moving their deposits, loans and lines of credit to Canadian banks as turmoil mounts in the US banking system. For example, Vancouver-based Dooly Inc, which develops mobile applications, has already transferred its deposits to RBC.

The migration of clients will make it difficult to sell SVB, as a potential buyer of the bank is not interested in seeing the best clients and their loans disappear before the deal is completed. Aware of such risks, SVB CEO Tim Maiopoulos urged depositors to keep their deposits until the bank is sold.

At the same time, Canadian banks are not going to buy out the local division of SVB along with its loan portfolio. Instead, they seek to get as many attractive depositors as possible.

Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest bank in the US with $209 billion in assets and $175 billion in deposits from depositors. After its collapse, banks and financial institutions around the world lost hundreds of billions of dollars. According to experts, the ruin of the SVB could hit the entire US banking sector and lead to the bankruptcy of other credit institutions in the country, as well as problems of a more global scale.