The Canadian Ministry of National Defense said in a statement: “Canadians are safe and Canada is taking measures to ensure the security of its airspace, including monitoring a possible second incident.”
On Thursday, the Pentagon announced that it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States.
At the request of US President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior military officials considered shooting down the balloon, but ultimately decided it could endanger many people on the ground, a senior defense official told reporters.
The most important information available so far about the balloon:
- The balloon flew over the northwest of the United States, where sensitive air bases and strategic missiles are located in underground bunkers, according to the US defense official.
- The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “It is clear that the intent of this balloon is surveillance, and its current trajectory leads it over a number of sensitive sites.”
- According to the official, “The Pentagon does not believe it poses a serious intelligence threat. We assess that this balloon has limited value-add from an intelligence-gathering perspective.”
- The official noted that the balloon entered US airspace “two days ago,” adding that US intelligence had been tracking it long before that.
- Biden, according to the official, asked about options for dealing with the balloon, and Austin, who was in the Philippines, held discussions with senior Pentagon officials. Fighter planes were sent to check the balloon while it was over Montana during the discussions.
- The Pentagon’s decision was “not to take practical action because of the risk to the safety and security of people on the ground, from any potential debris.”
- The airship was flying high enough not to threaten commercial aviation.
- “We are taking steps against foreign intelligence’s collection of sensitive information,” the official stressed.
