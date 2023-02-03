The Canadian Ministry of National Defense said in a statement: “Canadians are safe and Canada is taking measures to ensure the security of its airspace, including monitoring a possible second incident.”

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced that it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States.

At the request of US President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior military officials considered shooting down the balloon, but ultimately decided it could endanger many people on the ground, a senior defense official told reporters.

The most important information available so far about the balloon: