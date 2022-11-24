Yes ok the canucks They failed to defeat the Belgian team yesterday, one of its members broke a historical record in the Soccer World Cup. The competition, which has been held since 1930 when its first edition took place in Uruguaysaw yesterday how the Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson He became the oldest rookie in the history of the World Cups.

The certain thing is that Canada will have to work very hard if it wants to advance of phase in his second world-wide one, since Morocco Y Croatia they postulate themselves as more than dangerous rivals.