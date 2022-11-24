The Canada national team was defeated yesterday by the minimum (with the boots on, yes) by the Belgium of Eden Hazard, kevin debruyne Y Thibaut Courtois. The debut was, yes, a more than decent appearance for a national team that has managed to qualify only for the world Cup on two occasions (Mexico 1986 Y Qatar 2022).
Yes ok the canucks They failed to defeat the Belgian team yesterday, one of its members broke a historical record in the Soccer World Cup. The competition, which has been held since 1930 when its first edition took place in Uruguaysaw yesterday how the Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson He became the oldest rookie in the history of the World Cups.
With nothing more and nothing less than 39 years and 288 days, the player of the besiktas of the Turkish Super League broke the record held by the Argentine until yesterday Angel Labrunaall-time top scorer of the River Platewhich debuted in the FIFA World Cup Sweden 1958 at 39 years and 256 days in the group stage match between the Argentina national team and the national team of North Ireland.
Hutchinson and Canada, for their part, will seek not to emulate the adventure of the Argentine team in that World Cup in Scandinavia, since the albiceleste returned home as soon as the group stage finished as fourth and last classified in their group, which meant a resounding failure after having conquered the South American National Team Championship 1957 curiously defeating the future winner of that 1958 World Cup, Brazil.
The certain thing is that Canada will have to work very hard if it wants to advance of phase in his second world-wide one, since Morocco Y Croatia they postulate themselves as more than dangerous rivals.
#Canadian #Atiba #Hutchinson #oldest #World #Cup #debutant #history
Leave a Reply