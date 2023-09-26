Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

The President of the Canadian Parliament, Anthony Rota, is taking action and resigning from his office. © Adrian Wyld/Imago

Anthony Rota, President of Canada’s House of Commons, resigns after widespread criticism. His mistake: honoring a former SS soldier.

Ottawa – The President of the Canadian House of Commons has resigned after severe criticism of his tribute to a former Waffen-SS soldier. “The work of Parliament is more important than any of us. “That’s why I have to resign as Speaker of Parliament,” said Anthony Rota on Tuesday (September 26) in the House of Commons in Ottawa. “I deeply regret my mistake,” he continued.

Numerous MPs and government members had previously called for Rota to resign. “What happened is unacceptable. It was embarrassing for the House of Commons and Canadians,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

Honor for Nazi war criminals: 98-year-old served in the Waffen-SS

Last Friday, Rota honored an SS veteran during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to parliament. He called 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Jaroslav Hunka a “Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran” who fought for Ukraine’s independence against Russia. However, according to the organization Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC), he failed to mention that Hunka served in a Waffen-SS unit during the Second World War. Hunka was present in the chamber and received thunderous applause, according to the statement.

According to the FSCW, Hunka served in the 14th Waffen-Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as the Waffen-SS-Division Galizien. The SS, which was classified as a criminal organization at the Nuremberg Trials after the end of the war, had national associations in many occupied countries that were involved in war crimes. (nak/dpa)