By Sam Jabri-Pickett

TORONTO (Reuters) – Google Inc could be forced to remove links to news articles found in search results in Canada if the government can pass legislation to make internet companies pay media outlets, a company executive told lawmakers. this Wednesday.

Canada’s proposed legislation would force platforms such as Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc to negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news outlets for their content, part of a broader global trend of making companies tech companies pay for the news.

“The extreme level of commercial uncertainty and unlimited financial responsibility that Google is being asked to accept … is unreasonable,” Google’s vice president of news, Richard Gingras, said in testimony before a Senate committee.

“If we have to pay publishers simply to link to their sites, making us lose money on every click, it would be reasonable for us, or any company, to reconsider why we would continue to do so,” he added.

Ottawa’s proposal is similar to a groundbreaking law Australia passed in 2021 that also triggered threats from Google and Facebook to cut their services. Both ended up striking deals with Australian media companies after amendments to the legislation were proposed.

Since the Australian law came into effect, tech companies have passed more than 30 deals with media outlets, compensating them for content generation traffic.

