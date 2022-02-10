Home page politics

A police officer stands in front of trucks blocking downtown Ottawa streets. © Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

What began in western Canada as a protest by isolated truck drivers against mandatory vaccinations led to the “occupation” of the capital Ottawa, thousands of kilometers away – and has since inspired similar protests in other parts of the world.

Ottawa – When a convoy of trucks left western Canada for the capital Ottawa on the other side of the country last month, the truckers initially only wanted to demonstrate against a new vaccination requirement for their profession.

But now hundreds of trucks have been blocking the country’s political center for two weeks. The demonstrations expanded into a general settlement with the Corona measures taken by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government – and have since inspired similar protests from often right-wing groups worldwide.

The actually quite tranquil inner city of Ottawa with its grid-like street network and the Gothic parliament building in the north is now in a state of emergency day after day. Heavy trucks block the access routes, and thousands of people demonstrate in front of the House of Representatives in the icy Canadian winter against the government and the corona restrictions it has imposed.

They wave the red and white national flag with the maple leaf, a sign reads “Trudeau’s new home” – the bars of a prison are painted below. The word “freedom” is omnipresent these days in Ottawa and other cities across the country, where similar demonstrations of the “Freedom Convoy” have formed – freedom from a perceived “corona dictatorship”. The temporary complete blockade of an important border bridge to the American industrial metropolis Detroit caused a stir. As a result, several car factories in the region were forced to halt their production lines due to missing parts.

Angry residents

Many of the people who – to the chagrin of local residents – are trying to shut down the Canadian capital and important economic routes are classified as right-wing. Media such as the US news agency Associated Press reported that swastika flags were occasionally seen. But among the government critics and opponents of vaccination in Canada there are also many who do not feel they belong to the right-wing fringe and simply consider Trudeau’s measures to combat the pandemic to be no longer appropriate.

So far, however, the head of government has not thought of negotiating with the demonstrators and dismisses them as a fringe group in Canadian society. Most recently, the liberal prime minister clearly vented his anger at the protests: Even if he would “always defend” the right to freedom of expression and criticism of the government – “You do not have the right to block our economy, or our democracy or everyday life lives of our fellow citizens. It has to stop.”

In fact, large parts of the population have supported Trudeau’s sometimes very strict anti-Covid course over the past two years. According to surveys, the measures even made the politician, who was far removed from previous popularity ratings, popular again. However, the latest studies indicate a possible trend reversal, even if the picture is not yet clear. Supporters of the 50-year-old also perceive measures due to the rampant omicron variant, such as new travel restrictions and closures of the interiors of bars and restaurants ordered by local governments, as exaggerated. Trudeau occasionally encounters opposition from within his own party.

Four out of five Canadians are fully vaccinated

The vast majority of his compatriots are open to vaccines and skeptics are by no means as numerous as in the neighboring USA: Four out of five of Canada’s 38 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated, the majority advocates compulsory vaccination and restrictions for those who do not use injections want to leave. The government had promoted the rate, which is also outstanding in a global comparison, by making vaccination compulsory for train and air travelers, among other things. In January, a corresponding obligation came into force for truck drivers who want to cross the land border from the USA to Canada with their trucks.

This new regulation sparked the protest of the truckers, which is now spilling out from Ottawa into the world: There are now convoys based on the Canadian demonstrations in Australia and New Zealand. And the USA could also be the scene of such expressions of dissatisfaction: Several media quoted on Wednesday from a warning from the US Department of Homeland Security that a convoy based on the Canadian model could set off from California to Washington thousands of kilometers away on Sunday. In the capital, where the storming of the US Capitol a year ago caused chaotic scenes and national trauma, angry truckers could mobilize against President Joe Biden’s corona policy. And thereby possibly send even stronger images into the world. dpa