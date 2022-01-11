Every online gambling platform seeks to offer something different to entice gamers to join. However, not all offer everything that Canadian gamblers want. We have compiled a selection of the most popular Canadian online gambling platforms that cater to both novice and experienced players. We made certain to feature only regulated, legitimate, and user-friendly operators that have the most to offer Canadian gamblers.

Zodiac Casino

For gamblers who enjoy slots, Zodiac Casino Canada has a fantastic welcome bonus offer. It all begins with a $1 deposit, which will reward you with 80 free spins on a famous progressive slot machine, providing the opportunity to become an instant millionaire. In addition, there is also a bonus deal worth up to CA$480 if you make your next four deposits. To be eligible for this deposit match incentive, you must make a minimum cash-in of $20.

Because multiple players hit the progressive jackpot prize, Zodiac Casino is a major hit in Canada. On mobile devices and PCs, gamblers can enjoy a wide range of online games, including slot machines, video slots, live roulette, live blackjack, and many more gambling options. View the free reading of your astrological sign before starting your daily gaming encounter to see whether luck is in your favor.

Yukon Gold Casino App

Yukon Gold Casino is yet another popular Canadian online casino that has paid out a large number of progressive jackpot wins. After several years of giving the famous and reputable no deposit bonus Yukon Gold Casino, the platform underwent a major makeover, with new style and promos.

Yukon Gold Casino Canada is now providing 125 free spins for $10. You will have 125 opportunities to hit the jackpot and gain billionaire status overnight. The operator also doubles your second cash-in up to CA$150 on top of the initial bonus.

This operator’s good reputation will appeal to all Canadian gamers who enjoy playing real money slots, live roulette, live Blackjack, video poker, and other online games. Considered the modern-day gold rush, you can play a wide range of progressive casino games that can reward handsomely.

It is simple to get started, and you may deposit and withdraw your earnings using familiar and reliable Canadian payment options. The operator has been on the internet since 2000 and holds a legitimate Kahnawake license, ensuring that you are safe and secure when playing on the platform.

Casumo Casino

Casumo Casino is a Canadian online gambling platform and sports betting service that provides amazing fun to all players. The casino is quite comprehensive, with loads of games and a live section that includes all of the most prominent live games. Casumo’s live casino has the largest collection of live dealer games, including live roulette, live Blackjack, live Baccarat, and other TV versions like Dream Catcher, Deal or No Deal, Monopoly, and so many more.

Another fantastic choice for betting on online sports is the Casumo Sportsbook in Canada. Football, hockey, basketball, curling, tennis, and a variety of other sports are available for wagering. Bet on NHL, NBA, Premier League, UFC, and other foreign competitions and leagues.

Conclusion

As you approach the Canadian gambling landscape, we advise you to try our top picks as mentioned above. These operators have passed our strict criteria, which includes security, bonus offers and promotions, safety, customer service, mobile compatibility, and so much more!