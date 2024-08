Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1% in the second quarter, on an annualized basis, according to an official reading released on Friday, the 30th. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 1.9% increase.

The result, in any case, was above the first quarter in the country, signaling acceleration. In this case, the annualized increase of 1.7% previously reported was revised upwards, to a growth of 1.8%.



