Huge fires in Canada have devoured more than ten million hectares this year, an area unprecedented in the country’s history and thus exceeding the most pessimistic expectations of scientists.

This affected area is expected to increase with 906 fires burning today, Saturday, in the country, of which 570 are out of control, according to national figures issued by the Forest Fire Monitoring Center in Canada.

The scale and number of fires forces the authorities not to intervene. The extent of the fires, their number, and the difficulty of accessing them exceeded the capabilities of the Canadian and international firefighting teams, who were present in large numbers.

“This year we are facing numbers worse than the most pessimistic scenario,” said Yann Boulanger, a researcher at the Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources.

“The most shocking thing is that no respirators have been recorded since May. All the elements combine to exacerbate the situation,” added Boulanger, who specializes in forest fires.

For him, “2023 years will remain in the memory.”

In total, the forests destroyed by the fires in just six and a half months represent an area close to the size of Portugal or the equivalent of Iceland. The previous record for burned areas dates back to 1989 and amounted to 7.3 million hectares, according to the National Forest Fire Monitoring Center figures in Canada.

In total, the country has counted 4,88 forest fires since last January, many of which have destroyed hundreds of thousands of hectares, with more than 150,000 people forced to leave their homes.

A 19-year-old firefighter was killed Thursday while trying to put out fires in the west of the country.

This applies especially to the northern forest, which has turned into ashes far from inhabited areas, but with serious repercussions for the environment.