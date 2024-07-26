An “out of control” fire has hit the famous Jasper National Park in Western Canada, devastating up to half of the town of Jasper. Although the flames have so far caused no casualties, up to 25,000 residents and tourists have been evacuated from the areaHundreds of firefighters are at work, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also asked for help from abroad.

There are more than one hundred and seventy fires, of which about sixty, until yesterday, considered “out of control”. The flames reached a height of 122 meters and advanced at a speed of fifteen meters per minute.

Canada, the fire that is devastating the city of Jasper



Jasper is a small Canadian city in the province of Alberta, not far from the border with British Columbia. Located at about 1,100 meters above sea level, in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, at over 53 degrees North latitude. Surrounded by mountains up to 4,000 meters high that with the help of imposing glaciers give rise to rivers that branch out into three different seas and oceans: Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic.

«There is no denying that this is the worst nightmare for any community,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.adding that the damage to the city was estimated at between “30 and 50 percent.” A video on social media shows the streets of the city of Jasper covered in ash, with cars transformed into charred hulks and buildings reduced to rubble. An “indescribable” spectacle, Mayor Richard Ireland underlinedThe rain that fell was not enough and did not have a significant impact on flames that in some places reached 120 meters in height moving at a speed of 15 meters per minute.



(afp)

The fire reached the now deserted city after the evacuation on Wednesday evening after advancing very rapidly late yesterday afternoon, pushed by strong winds in a region hit by a severe drought and which has seen record heat in recent days.

The BBC reports that according to the BC Wildfire Service, the region has been hit by more than 58,000 lightning strikes in the past week, sparking new fires after a three-week heatwave.. 1,900 Alberta firefighters are on the job, supported by personnel from Alaska and Australia. This summer’s fire outbreak comes after an unprecedented fire season in Canadaduring which more than 45 million acres burned and smoke affected air quality across the country and across large parts of the United States.