Francisco points out the vent in the septic tank of his home, which he recently opened to replace the previous one. / GUILLERMO CARRIÓN / AGM

Make larger – or smaller – waters in a bucket. This graphic example exemplifies, on a small scale, what is the situation of the 366 homes – to which the Municipal Center itself is added – located in the Murcian district of Cañadas de San Pedro. Because all these properties continue to use septic tanks in the